Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 185,200 Shares of Masco Corp (MAS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 50.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 180,575 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 185,200 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Masco were worth $7,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Masco by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,729,104 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $752,319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573,503 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Masco by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 7,647,312 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $195,606,000 after purchasing an additional 133,600 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in Masco by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 5,717,510 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $167,180,000 after purchasing an additional 816,091 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Masco by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,736,205 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Masco by 91.3% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,293,665 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049,065 shares during the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Masco alerts:

MAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Masco in a report on Sunday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $39.00 target price on Masco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $41.00 target price on Masco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Masco to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.33.

Shares of MAS stock opened at $37.28 on Friday. Masco Corp has a 12 month low of $27.03 and a 12 month high of $41.00. The company has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.98, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.03). Masco had a return on equity of 675.68% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Masco Corp will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.20%.

In other news, VP John P. Lindow sold 37,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total transaction of $1,476,650.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 60,454 shares in the company, valued at $2,361,937.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Keith J. Allman sold 51,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total value of $2,042,089.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 426,072 shares in the company, valued at $16,966,187.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 298,940 shares of company stock valued at $11,890,269. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 185,200 Shares of Masco Corp (MAS)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/25/connor-clark-lunn-investment-management-ltd-sells-185200-shares-of-masco-corp-mas.html.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

Further Reading: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.