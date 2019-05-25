Constellation Software (CSU) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1,213.06

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$1,213.06 and last traded at C$1,209.23, with a volume of 34561 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1,182.22.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$1,200.00 price target on shares of Constellation Software in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Constellation Software from C$1,200.00 to C$1,300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Constellation Software from C$1,000.00 to C$1,200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Constellation Software from C$1,250.00 to C$1,350.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 17th. Finally, raised Constellation Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$1,150.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $25.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 66.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.59%.

In related news, Senior Officer John Edward Billowits sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1,167.50, for a total transaction of C$2,335,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$20,650,740.

Constellation Software Company Profile (TSE:CSU)

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, installation, and customization of software to various markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment develops and distributes software solutions primarily to government and government-related customers.

