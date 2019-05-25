Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (CPSS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $85.97 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) will announce $85.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Consumer Portfolio Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $86.65 million and the lowest is $85.29 million. Consumer Portfolio Services reported sales of $99.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Consumer Portfolio Services will report full year sales of $337.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $335.03 million to $340.76 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $301.30 million, with estimates ranging from $288.13 million to $314.47 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Consumer Portfolio Services.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The credit services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $88.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.65 million. Consumer Portfolio Services had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 3.59%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.45. 22,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,657. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.41 million, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.91, a quick ratio of 14.18 and a current ratio of 14.18. Consumer Portfolio Services has a 12 month low of $2.99 and a 12 month high of $4.65.

In other news, Director Brian Rayhill sold 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total transaction of $102,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,337 shares in the company, valued at $219,815.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 46.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in Consumer Portfolio Services by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 5,476 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Consumer Portfolio Services by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 746,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after buying an additional 7,067 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Consumer Portfolio Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Consumer Portfolio Services by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 25,668 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 8,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Consumer Portfolio Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.05% of the company’s stock.

Consumer Portfolio Services Company Profile

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories, low incomes, or past credit problems.

