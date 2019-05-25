Contrasting Gold Fields (GFI) and Barrick Gold (GOLD)

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) and Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

55.5% of Barrick Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.5% of Gold Fields shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Barrick Gold has a beta of -0.55, indicating that its stock price is 155% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gold Fields has a beta of -1.05, indicating that its stock price is 205% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Barrick Gold pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Gold Fields pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Barrick Gold pays out 80.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Gold Fields pays out 28.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Barrick Gold has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Barrick Gold is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Barrick Gold and Gold Fields’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barrick Gold -21.10% 3.42% 1.62% Gold Fields N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Barrick Gold and Gold Fields, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Barrick Gold 1 9 5 0 2.27 Gold Fields 1 2 3 0 2.33

Barrick Gold currently has a consensus target price of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 21.34%. Gold Fields has a consensus target price of $3.67, indicating a potential downside of 5.50%. Given Barrick Gold’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Barrick Gold is more favorable than Gold Fields.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Barrick Gold and Gold Fields’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Barrick Gold $7.24 billion 2.89 -$1.55 billion $0.35 34.14 Gold Fields $2.58 billion 1.24 -$348.20 million $0.07 55.43

Gold Fields has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Barrick Gold. Barrick Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gold Fields, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Barrick Gold beats Gold Fields on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the ZaldÃ­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia. It also owns gold mines and exploration properties in Africa; and gold projects located in South America and North America. Barrick Gold Corporation has strategic cooperation agreement with Shandong Gold Group Co. Ltd. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. It holds interests in 7 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 49 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 104 million ounces. The company also holds copper mineral reserves totaling 764 million pounds and mineral resources totaling 4,881 million pounds. Gold Fields Limited was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

