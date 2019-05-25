ContraVir Pharmaceuticals (CTRV) Stock Price Down 8.3%

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CTRV)’s share price dropped 8.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 2,252,932 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 2,053,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

CTRV has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut ContraVir Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Maxim Group cut ContraVir Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ContraVir Pharmaceuticals stock. Barclays PLC raised its position in ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CTRV) by 229.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,958 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 1.08% of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ContraVir Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTRV)

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of antiviral drugs with a primary emphasis on the treatment of Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infections. It engages in the development of TXL, a lipid acyclic nucleoside phosphonate that delivers high intracellular concentrations of the active antiviral agent tenofovir diphosphate for the treatment of Hepatitis B; and CRV431, a novel drug candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection.

