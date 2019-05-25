CoreSite Realty Corp (COR) Stake Raised by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new position in CoreSite Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in CoreSite Realty by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in CoreSite Realty by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in CoreSite Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in CoreSite Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CoreSite Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note on Sunday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $105.00 price target on shares of CoreSite Realty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.91.

COR stock opened at $118.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. CoreSite Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $82.64 and a 12 month high of $120.93.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $138.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.06 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CoreSite Realty Corp will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This is an increase from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

In other news, CEO Paul E. Szurek sold 10,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $1,061,813.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,294,227. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Brian Warren sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total transaction of $226,160.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,861,602.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,087 shares of company stock valued at $3,907,077. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

