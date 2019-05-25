Costco Wholesale Co. (COST) Shares Sold by Diamant Asset Management Inc.

Diamant Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,625 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 2.6% of Diamant Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Diamant Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COST. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 1,109 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 5,018 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 1,302 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 71.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $242.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Nomura raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.90.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $247.30 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $189.51 and a 1-year high of $251.01. The company has a market capitalization of $108.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.34. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The business had revenue of $35.40 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 38.07%.

Costco Wholesale declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, April 26th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to repurchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $564,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,097,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard A. Galanti sold 4,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.47, for a total transaction of $965,208.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,932,998.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,587 shares of company stock valued at $2,004,576 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

