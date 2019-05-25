Crh Plc (CRH) Shares Sold by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust reduced its stake in Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH) by 19.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,066 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,466 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in CRH were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CRH by 128.4% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,144 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 19,757 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of CRH by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 172,763 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,653,000 after acquiring an additional 91,721 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of CRH by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,528 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CRH by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 503,145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,597,000 after acquiring an additional 102,478 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in shares of CRH by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 55,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 24,300 shares during the period. 4.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CRH opened at $31.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.56. Crh Plc has a 12 month low of $24.62 and a 12 month high of $38.46. The company has a market capitalization of $26.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.91.

The firm also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.5928 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.72%. CRH’s payout ratio is currently 40.61%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of CRH in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CRH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

About CRH

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, architectural products, shutters and awnings, and perimeter protection and network access products.

