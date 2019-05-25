Crispr Therapeutics (CRSP) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) dropped 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $36.19 and last traded at $36.81. Approximately 529,421 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 701,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.82.

CRSP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Crispr Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $78.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Crispr Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crispr Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.64.

The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 15.84 and a current ratio of 15.84.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. Crispr Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,839.02% and a negative return on equity of 50.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 78.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.62) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crispr Therapeutics AG will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $840,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 186,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,840,360.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Rodger Novak sold 85,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total transaction of $3,442,888.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,024,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,391,173.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,693 shares of company stock worth $5,222,495 in the last 90 days. 37.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Venture Management LLC raised its holdings in Crispr Therapeutics by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Versant Venture Management LLC now owns 4,248,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,770,000 after acquiring an additional 640,014 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Crispr Therapeutics by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,023,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,262,000 after acquiring an additional 697,907 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Crispr Therapeutics by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,454,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,959,000 after acquiring an additional 613,192 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Crispr Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $16,598,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Crispr Therapeutics by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 509,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,558,000 after acquiring an additional 102,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.13% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

