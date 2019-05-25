Critical Analysis: Digital Ally (DGLY) versus Superconductor Technologies (SCON)

Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) and Superconductor Technologies (NASDAQ:SCON) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Digital Ally has a beta of 2.78, meaning that its share price is 178% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Superconductor Technologies has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Digital Ally and Superconductor Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Digital Ally 0 0 1 0 3.00 Superconductor Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Digital Ally currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 67.22%. Superconductor Technologies has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 889.01%. Given Superconductor Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Superconductor Technologies is more favorable than Digital Ally.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.1% of Digital Ally shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.7% of Superconductor Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.8% of Digital Ally shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Superconductor Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Digital Ally and Superconductor Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digital Ally $11.29 million 3.03 -$15.55 million N/A N/A Superconductor Technologies $1.56 million 2.22 -$8.13 million ($4.03) -0.23

Superconductor Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Digital Ally.

Profitability

This table compares Digital Ally and Superconductor Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digital Ally -142.13% -3,411.30% -110.03% Superconductor Technologies -414.94% -142.41% -120.84%

Summary

Digital Ally beats Superconductor Technologies on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Digital Ally

Digital Ally, Inc. produces and sells digital video imaging and storage products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States and internationally. Its digital audio/video recording, storage, and other products include an in-car digital audio/video recorder that is contained in a rear view mirror for law enforcement vehicles and commercial fleets; and hands-free automatic activated body-worn cameras and in-car video systems, as well as provides its law enforcement customers with audio/video surveillance from multiple vantage points. The company also provides VuLink, an in-car device that enables an in-car and body worn digital audio/video camera system to automatically and simultaneously start recording; and Digital Ally, a suite of data management Web-based tools to assist fleet managers in the organization, archival, and management of videos and telematics information. In addition, its digital audio/video recording, storage, and other products comprise a miniature body-worn digital video system; VuVault.net, a law enforcement cloud storage solution, including cloud-based fleet management and driver monitoring/training applications; and FleetVU Manager, a Web-based software for commercial fleet tracking and monitoring. The company sells its products through direct sales and third-party distributors. Digital Ally, Inc. is headquartered in Lenexa, Kansas.

About Superconductor Technologies

Superconductor Technologies Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and commercializes high temperature superconductor materials and related technologies in the United States. It is involved in developing Conductus superconducting wire for power applications. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

