CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA (EVD) Given Neutral Rating at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reissued their neutral rating on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA (ETR:EVD) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on EVD. Baader Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €46.00 ($53.49) price target on CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €41.00 ($47.67) price target on CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €43.50 ($50.58).

Get CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA alerts:

ETR EVD opened at €43.12 ($50.14) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.72. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion and a PE ratio of 34.91. CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA has a one year low of €30.64 ($35.63) and a one year high of €46.46 ($54.02).

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA Company Profile

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market worldwide. It operates in two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events. It markets events (tickets) through eventim.de and using its network platform, EVENTIM.Net; in-house ticketing products through EVENTIM.Inhouse; sport ticketing products through EVENTIM.Tixx; and self-service products for event organizers through EVENTIM.Light, as well as provides a solution for ticket sales and admission control through EVENTIM.Access.

Read More: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.