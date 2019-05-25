Curecoin (CURE) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $10,105.00

Curecoin (CURRENCY:CURE) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 25th. Curecoin has a market capitalization of $2.74 million and approximately $10,105.00 worth of Curecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Curecoin coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00001407 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex and Livecoin. Over the last seven days, Curecoin has traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Curecoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.09 or 0.01267602 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001495 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00013637 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001274 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000885 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00006876 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001343 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00066625 BTC.

Curecoin Profile

Curecoin (CRYPTO:CURE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 11th, 2014. Curecoin’s total supply is 24,152,831 coins. The Reddit community for Curecoin is /r/curecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Curecoin is curecoin.net. Curecoin’s official Twitter account is @CureCoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Curecoin

Curecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Curecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Curecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Curecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.