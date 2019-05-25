DAO.Casino Price Hits $0.0158 on Top Exchanges (BET)

DAO.Casino (CURRENCY:BET) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. One DAO.Casino token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0158 or 0.00000197 BTC on exchanges. DAO.Casino has a total market capitalization of $2.65 million and $206.00 worth of DAO.Casino was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DAO.Casino has traded up 10.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Fusion (FSN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00010531 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00018082 BTC.

BitSerial (BTE) traded 59.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About DAO.Casino

DAO.Casino is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2013. DAO.Casino’s total supply is 167,270,821 tokens. DAO.Casino’s official website is dao.casino. DAO.Casino’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin.

DAO.Casino Token Trading

DAO.Casino can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO.Casino directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAO.Casino should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAO.Casino using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

