David Grissen Sells 6,750 Shares of Marriott International Inc (MAR) Stock

Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) insider David Grissen sold 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.14, for a total value of $871,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,480 shares in the company, valued at $8,197,807.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $125.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81. The company has a market capitalization of $41.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.23. Marriott International Inc has a 1 year low of $100.62 and a 1 year high of $142.19.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 97.68% and a net margin of 8.62%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Marriott International Inc will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 26.41%.

MAR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Marriott International to $137.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.23.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MAR. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,351,168,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 9,956.1% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,787,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 7,710,218 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $310,004,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the first quarter worth approximately $196,713,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 468.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,267,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,752 shares during the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

