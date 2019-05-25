Dean Investment Associates LLC Invests $533,000 in Catalent Inc (CTLT) Stock

Dean Investment Associates LLC purchased a new position in Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 13,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Catalent by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Catalent by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 466,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,925,000 after acquiring an additional 23,800 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in Catalent by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 196,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,964,000 after acquiring an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. grew its stake in Catalent by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 10,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID purchased a new position in Catalent during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,072,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Aristippos Gennadios sold 3,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.18, for a total value of $143,074.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald E. Morel, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.44 per share, with a total value of $444,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Catalent stock opened at $46.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Catalent Inc has a 52-week low of $29.23 and a 52-week high of $47.04.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $617.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.88 million. Catalent had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Catalent Inc will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CTLT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Catalent from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group upgraded Catalent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Catalent from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.57.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

