Deluxe Co. (DLX) Stake Lowered by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 2.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 647 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Deluxe were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DLX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Deluxe in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,643,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Deluxe by 219.4% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 401,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,423,000 after acquiring an additional 275,599 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deluxe by 466.5% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 268,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,322,000 after acquiring an additional 221,130 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Deluxe by 817.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 245,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,438,000 after acquiring an additional 218,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Deluxe by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 468,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,014,000 after purchasing an additional 154,168 shares in the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DLX opened at $39.45 on Friday. Deluxe Co. has a 52-week low of $36.70 and a 52-week high of $69.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.33.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.44. Deluxe had a return on equity of 27.70% and a net margin of 6.67%. The business had revenue of $499.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. Deluxe’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deluxe Co. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Deluxe’s payout ratio is 21.09%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Deluxe from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

Deluxe Company Profile

Deluxe Corporation provides checks, forms, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides checks; printed forms, such as deposit tickets, billing forms, work orders, job proposals, purchase orders, invoices, and personnel forms, as well as computer forms and check registers; and accessories and other products comprising envelopes, office supplies, ink stamps, and labels, as well as checkbook covers.

