Denny’s (DENN) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denny’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Denny’s stock opened at $19.32 on Wednesday. Denny’s has a 12-month low of $13.32 and a 12-month high of $20.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 0.17.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. Denny’s had a net margin of 7.89% and a negative return on equity of 34.51%. The firm had revenue of $151.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.01 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Denny’s’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Denny’s will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Stephen C. Dunn sold 12,000 shares of Denny’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $212,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 99,199 shares in the company, valued at $1,753,838.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 9,968 shares of Denny’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total transaction of $191,684.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,484 shares of company stock valued at $1,095,267. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denny’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denny’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 45.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,029 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in shares of Denny’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denny’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,578 restaurants in the United States; and 131 in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

