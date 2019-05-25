Deutsche Bank Initiates Coverage on Alleghany (Y)

Analysts at Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Alleghany (NYSE:Y) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $700.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.06% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Alleghany to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Alleghany from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alleghany from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alleghany from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “average” rating on shares of Alleghany in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Alleghany presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $711.33.

Shares of NYSE:Y opened at $685.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Alleghany has a 52-week low of $558.50 and a 52-week high of $689.29. The company has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.52 and a beta of 0.77.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $9.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.51 by $0.15. Alleghany had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $11.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Alleghany will post 38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alleghany news, Director Phillip M. Martineau sold 559 shares of Alleghany stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $684.53, for a total value of $382,652.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,200,079.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William K. Lavin sold 518 shares of Alleghany stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.56, for a total transaction of $318,860.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,646,623. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,593 shares of company stock valued at $1,032,869 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in Y. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Alleghany in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alleghany in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alleghany by 50.0% in the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alleghany in the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Alleghany in the first quarter worth $61,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

