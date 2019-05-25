Deutsche Telekom (DTE) PT Set at €17.50 by Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf set a €17.50 ($20.35) price objective on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DTE. Credit Suisse Group set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €13.20 ($15.35) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €18.40 ($21.40) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, HSBC set a €17.50 ($20.35) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €16.62 ($19.32).

Shares of FRA:DTE opened at €15.07 ($17.52) on Tuesday. Deutsche Telekom has a 1-year low of €12.72 ($14.79) and a 1-year high of €18.13 ($21.08).

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

