Devon Energy (DVN) Shares Gap Down to $29.31

Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $29.91, but opened at $29.31. Devon Energy shares last traded at $27.15, with a volume of 390875 shares traded.

DVN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $36.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Ifs Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.05.

The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.23.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. Devon Energy had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Devon Energy Corp will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert H. Henry acquired 11,651 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.01 per share, for a total transaction of $349,646.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,355 shares in the company, valued at $640,863.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 823 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

