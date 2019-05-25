DIMCOIN 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $150,542.00 (DIM)

DIMCOIN (CURRENCY:DIM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 25th. DIMCOIN has a market cap of $2.19 million and $150,542.00 worth of DIMCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DIMCOIN token can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges including Exrates, HitBTC, BTC-Alpha and Cryptopia. In the last week, DIMCOIN has traded 6.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004819 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.97 or 0.00434623 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012480 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001569 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.62 or 0.01138602 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00142269 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004357 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000092 BTC.

About DIMCOIN

DIMCOIN’s genesis date was June 26th, 2017. DIMCOIN’s total supply is 8,986,417,068 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,102,483,276 tokens. The official website for DIMCOIN is www.dimcoin.io. The Reddit community for DIMCOIN is /r/Official_DIMCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DIMCOIN’s official Twitter account is @DIMCOIN_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DIMCOIN is forum.dim.foundation.

DIMCOIN Token Trading

DIMCOIN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, BTC-Alpha, Coinbe, Exrates and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIMCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIMCOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DIMCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

