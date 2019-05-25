Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $63.24 Million Position in Enstar Group Ltd. (ESGR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Enstar Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 377,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,276 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $63,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESGR. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in Enstar Group by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 2,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Enstar Group by 300.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 8,346 shares during the period. NFC Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Enstar Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. NFC Investments LLC now owns 105,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,600,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Enstar Group by 8,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Enstar Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 232,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,918,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ESGR. BidaskClub cut shares of Enstar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enstar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Enstar Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

In related news, CFO Guy Thomas Anthony Bowker acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $160.52 per share, for a total transaction of $240,780.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dominic Francis Mich Silvester acquired 27,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $169.88 per share, for a total transaction of $4,718,417.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 41,095 shares of company stock worth $6,960,332. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Enstar Group stock opened at $166.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 0.73. Enstar Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $150.32 and a fifty-two week high of $223.45.

About Enstar Group

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It operates in three segments: Non-Life Run-Off, Atrium, and StarStone. The Non-Life Run-Off segment engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses.

