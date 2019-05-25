Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $64.99 Million Position in Regis Co. (RGS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,834,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,847 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.10% of Regis worth $64,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RGS. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in shares of Regis by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 11,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Regis by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 65,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Regis by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Regis by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 21,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regis by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,016,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,026,000 after purchasing an additional 52,387 shares in the last quarter. 97.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RGS opened at $19.26 on Friday. Regis Co. has a one year low of $15.06 and a one year high of $22.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $757.44 million, a P/E ratio of 32.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.31.

Regis (NYSE:RGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.29. Regis had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a positive return on equity of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $258.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.60 million. Research analysts anticipate that Regis Co. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Regis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Regis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Regis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Regis in a research note on Friday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

About Regis

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons. The company operates through two operating segments, Company-owned salons and Franchise salons. Its salons operate primarily under the trade names of SmartStyle, Supercuts, MasterCuts, Regis Salons, and Cost Cutters; and serve value and premium categories of services.

