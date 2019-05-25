Diversified Gas & Oil (DGOC) Hits New 12-Month High at $135.00

Shares of Diversified Gas & Oil PLC (LON:DGOC) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 135 ($1.76) and last traded at GBX 134 ($1.75), with a volume of 116670 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 133.50 ($1.74).

The stock has a market cap of $909.36 million and a P/E ratio of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.95, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.74.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is a boost from Diversified Gas & Oil’s previous dividend of $0.03. Diversified Gas & Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.19%.

In other news, insider David Edward Johnson acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 129 ($1.69) per share, for a total transaction of £25,800 ($33,712.27).

About Diversified Gas & Oil (LON:DGOC)

Diversified Gas & Oil PLC operates as an oil and gas producer in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. It holds interests in various properties covering 7.6 million acres of conventional gas and oil HBP leases located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

