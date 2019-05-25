Duke Energy (DUK) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

DUK has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $90.00 target price on Duke Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.70.

NYSE:DUK opened at $88.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.75. Duke Energy has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $91.67. The stock has a market cap of $64.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.06.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 750 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $67,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,700 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.92, for a total value of $146,064.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,338.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,731 shares of company stock valued at $2,027,567. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 2,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 21,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 9,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intl Fcstone Inc. lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.15% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

