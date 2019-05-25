DXC Technology (DXC) Lowered to “C+” at TheStreet

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DXC. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on DXC Technology from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on DXC Technology from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on DXC Technology from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut DXC Technology from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.33.

Shares of NYSE:DXC opened at $53.08 on Thursday. DXC Technology has a 12-month low of $49.19 and a 12-month high of $100.87. The stock has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.12. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 148.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 187.1% in the first quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 1,365.1% in the fourth quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 203.5% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

