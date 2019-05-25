DZ Bank Reaffirms Sell Rating for Suedzucker (SZU)

DZ Bank reiterated their sell rating on shares of Suedzucker (ETR:SZU) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Independent Research set a €9.50 ($11.05) price target on shares of Suedzucker and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.00 ($12.79) price target on shares of Suedzucker and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.75 ($12.50) price target on shares of Suedzucker and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Warburg Research set a €11.30 ($13.14) price target on shares of Suedzucker and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €13.50 ($15.70) price target on shares of Suedzucker and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €15.91 ($18.50).

Get Suedzucker alerts:

Shares of ETR SZU opened at €13.59 ($15.80) on Tuesday. Suedzucker has a fifty-two week low of €10.85 ($12.62) and a fifty-two week high of €15.85 ($18.42). The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 67.61.

About Suedzucker

Südzucker AG supplies sugar products in Europe and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugary specialty products, animal feed and, fertilizers to food industry, retailers, and agriculture market.

See Also: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Suedzucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suedzucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.