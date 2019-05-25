Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (ECHO) Receives $29.93 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.93.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ECHO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Echo Global Logistics in a research report on Monday, April 8th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Echo Global Logistics by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,466,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,812,000 after purchasing an additional 192,214 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Echo Global Logistics by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,387,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,162,000 after acquiring an additional 9,747 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Echo Global Logistics by 18.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,037,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,065,000 after acquiring an additional 320,525 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in Echo Global Logistics by 18.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,037,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,065,000 after acquiring an additional 320,525 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in Echo Global Logistics by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,862,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,323,000 after acquiring an additional 475,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ECHO opened at $20.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $581.93 million, a PE ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.98. Echo Global Logistics has a 52-week low of $18.83 and a 52-week high of $36.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $538.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.32 million. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Echo Global Logistics will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Echo Global Logistics Company Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

