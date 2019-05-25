Edison Nation Inc (EDNT) CEO Christopher Ferguson Buys 14,250 Shares

Edison Nation Inc (NASDAQ:EDNT) CEO Christopher Ferguson bought 14,250 shares of Edison Nation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.39 per share, for a total transaction of $48,307.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

EDNT opened at $2.85 on Friday. Edison Nation Inc has a 52-week low of $2.35 and a 52-week high of $11.63.

About Edison Nation

Edison Nation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and sells various toy products directly to retailers or direct to consumers via e-commerce in North America, Asia, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Consumer Goods and Packaging Materials. The company produces battery-operated products for theme parks and entertainment venues; and party-related and arts and crafts-related items to retailers.

