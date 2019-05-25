Eldorado Gold (EGO) Trading Down 7.5%

Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD)’s share price traded down 7.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.18 and last traded at $3.19. 293,820 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 1,759,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.45.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. TD Securities raised shares of Eldorado Gold from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. CIBC downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Eldorado Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.77.

The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $493.87 million, a P/E ratio of -18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.66.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.07). Eldorado Gold had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 97.68%. The business had revenue of $80.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.85 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eldorado Gold Corp will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EGO. Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Signition LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 38.94% of the company’s stock.

About Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO)

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and 100% interest in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

