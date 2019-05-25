Entravision Communication (EVC) Shares Sold by Spark Investment Management LLC

Spark Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC) by 34.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,600 shares during the quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Entravision Communication were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Entravision Communication by 5.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,026,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,028,000 after acquiring an additional 50,554 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Entravision Communication by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 307,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 17,789 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Entravision Communication by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 16,511 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Entravision Communication by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,378,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,555,000 after buying an additional 118,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in Entravision Communication by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,378,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,555,000 after buying an additional 118,729 shares during the last quarter. 56.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Entravision Communication news, Director Gilbert R. Vasquez purchased 100,000 shares of Entravision Communication stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.07 per share, with a total value of $307,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 415,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,274,568.83. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 22.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EVC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Entravision Communication in a research report on Friday, May 10th. ValuEngine raised Entravision Communication from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Entravision Communication from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th.

NYSE EVC opened at $3.10 on Friday. Entravision Communication has a 52 week low of $2.56 and a 52 week high of $5.68. The stock has a market cap of $264.79 million, a PE ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. Entravision Communication had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $64.68 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Entravision Communication will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Entravision Communication’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as a media company that reaches and engages Hispanics across media channels and advertising platforms primarily in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Argentina, and other Latin America countries. The company operates through three segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media.

