EOS (EOS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.65 Billion

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 25th. One EOS coin can currently be purchased for about $6.49 or 0.00079992 BTC on exchanges including DragonEX, DigiFinex, CoinBene and DOBI trade. In the last seven days, EOS has traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. EOS has a market cap of $5.93 billion and approximately $2.65 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ark (ARK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00008228 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000293 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000029 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000053 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000054 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000227 BTC.

About EOS

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,013,050,847 coins and its circulating supply is 913,050,843 coins. EOS’s official website is eos.io. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

EOS Coin Trading

EOS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone, Coinrail, COSS, GOPAX, BitFlip, ZB.COM, WazirX, Kucoin, Coinbe, HitBTC, Koinex, BitMart, Kraken, CoinBene, QBTC, Rfinex, Tidex, Cryptomate, Poloniex, DigiFinex, OpenLedger DEX, BigONE, C2CX, Huobi, EXX, Cobinhood, CoinEx, LBank, BCEX, Exrates, Instant Bitex, Fatbtc, Bibox, DOBI trade, Kuna, Gate.io, ChaoEX, Cryptopia, Ovis, Liqui, Bitbns, BtcTrade.im, CoinTiger, Bit-Z, Tidebit, TOPBTC, Hotbit, Coindeal, IDAX, Coinsuper, OTCBTC, Upbit, Neraex, Bithumb, OKEx, Exmo, Livecoin, IDCM, RightBTC, Zebpay, OEX, Bitfinex, ABCC, CoinExchange, Vebitcoin, CPDAX, Mercatox, Binance, Bilaxy, DragonEX and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

