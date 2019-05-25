EPAM Systems Inc (EPAM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $160.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EPAM shares. VTB Capital lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of EPAM Systems to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of EPAM Systems to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

In other news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 15,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.90, for a total transaction of $2,398,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,997,529.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 25,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.71, for a total transaction of $4,217,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,738,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,300,647.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,801 shares of company stock worth $10,933,495 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,447,536 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $612,425,000 after acquiring an additional 117,376 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,331 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 2,531 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,662 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 125,437 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,551,000 after acquiring an additional 34,334 shares during the period. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPAM Systems stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $167.31. The stock had a trading volume of 418,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,414. The firm has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 42.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.63. EPAM Systems has a 52 week low of $104.77 and a 52 week high of $180.55. The company has a quick ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $521.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.11 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EPAM Systems will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Read More: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.