Equinor ASA (EQNR) Holdings Cut by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC reduced its position in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 836 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EQNR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 18.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 82,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 246.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 48,505 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 5.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 229,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,482,000 after purchasing an additional 11,375 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,816,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,446,000 after purchasing an additional 63,772 shares during the period. 5.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equinor ASA stock opened at $19.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Equinor ASA has a 52 week low of $19.76 and a 52 week high of $28.93. The stock has a market cap of $66.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.90.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.62%.

A number of research firms recently commented on EQNR. Zacks Investment Research raised Equinor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Equinor ASA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Pareto Securities raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Macquarie downgraded Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.36.

Equinor ASA Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

