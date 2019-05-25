Equinor ASA (EQNR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $19.89

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.89 and last traded at $19.91, with a volume of 12873 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.73.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Equinor ASA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Pareto Securities raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Macquarie cut shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Equinor ASA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.36.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

The company has a market cap of $66.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 15.79%. On average, analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is currently 37.62%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EQNR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 82,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 246.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after buying an additional 48,505 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 229,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,482,000 after buying an additional 11,375 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,816,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,446,000 after buying an additional 63,772 shares in the last quarter. 5.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/25/equinor-asa-eqnr-sets-new-12-month-low-at-19-89.html.

About Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.