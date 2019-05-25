Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Ring Energy Inc’s Q3 2019 Earnings (REI)

Ring Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) – Investment analysts at Imperial Capital upped their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for Ring Energy in a report released on Tuesday, May 21st. Imperial Capital analyst J. Wangler now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.12. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Ring Energy’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Get Ring Energy alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on REI. Zacks Investment Research cut Ring Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Ring Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.40.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN REI opened at $3.79 on Thursday. Ring Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.74 and a fifty-two week high of $14.79.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $41.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.53 million.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Ring Energy by 515.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 5,404 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ring Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Ring Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ring Energy by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Ring Energy by 62,700.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 11,913 shares in the last quarter.

About Ring Energy

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 36.6 million barrel of oil equivalent. As of the above date, it also had interests in 17,408 net developed acres and 58,620 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties; and 19,138 net developed acres and 860 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Ring Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ring Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.