Essex Financial Services Inc. Sells 2,104 Shares of Nike Inc (NKE)

Essex Financial Services Inc. cut its holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 34.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,081 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,104 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Nike were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Nike by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,133,675 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $158,219,000 after purchasing an additional 635,410 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Nike in the first quarter worth $202,000. WealthTrust Fairport LLC lifted its stake in Nike by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Fairport LLC now owns 60,157 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nike by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nike by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 85,941 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $6,375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. 66.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Cowen set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Nike from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Nike from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Nike from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.10.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $82.16 on Friday. Nike Inc has a 1 year low of $66.53 and a 1 year high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $129.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.67.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Nike had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 45.78%. The company had revenue of $9.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Nike’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

In other Nike news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total value of $1,455,465.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eric D. Sprunk sold 40,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.82, for a total transaction of $3,513,151.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 166,504 shares of company stock worth $14,320,816. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

