Essex Savings Bank Purchases 227 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS)

Essex Savings Bank grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 10.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 277.1% in the 1st quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 264 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 55.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other United Parcel Service news, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.03, for a total transaction of $159,045.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Teri P. Mcclure sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total value of $548,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on UPS. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective (down previously from $118.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.41.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $95.85 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.89 and a 1 year high of $125.09. The firm has a market cap of $85.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.03). United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 205.26%. The business had revenue of $17.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 53.04%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

