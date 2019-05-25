ETF Managers Group LLC Buys 109 Shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (DLR)

ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 217.4% in the 1st quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 223.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

DLR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $130.00 price target on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TheStreet downgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. ValuEngine downgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.64.

In other news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.25, for a total transaction of $46,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward F. Sham sold 17,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $2,061,928.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,571 shares in the company, valued at $2,580,970.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,633 shares of company stock worth $3,300,928 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

DLR stock opened at $119.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 1-year low of $100.05 and a 1-year high of $125.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $814.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.13 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 3.27% and a net margin of 10.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.45%.

About DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

