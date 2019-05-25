Euro Tech (CLWT) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLWT opened at $3.75 on Wednesday. Euro Tech has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $11.73.

Get Euro Tech alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Euro Tech stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Euro Tech Holdings Company Ltd (NASDAQ:CLWT) by 121.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.24% of Euro Tech worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Euro Tech Company Profile

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited, through its subsidiaries, distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.

Featured Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Euro Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euro Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.