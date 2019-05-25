EveryCoin (EVY) Price Hits $0.0004 on Top Exchanges

EveryCoin (CURRENCY:EVY) traded down 8.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 25th. EveryCoin has a market capitalization of $3.63 million and approximately $190,896.00 worth of EveryCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EveryCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN, IDAX and IDCM. Over the last week, EveryCoin has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004806 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.96 or 0.00435362 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012498 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001570 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.48 or 0.01126926 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00142847 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004318 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000092 BTC.

About EveryCoin

EveryCoin ‘s total supply is 88,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,380,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for EveryCoin is /r/EveryCoinICO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for EveryCoin is www.everycoin.io. EveryCoin ‘s official Twitter account is @AaronJin20.

Buying and Selling EveryCoin

EveryCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, LATOKEN and IDCM. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EveryCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EveryCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EveryCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

