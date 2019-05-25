Filippo (Phil) Giglia Acquires 1,273,585 Shares of Skin Elements Ltd (SKN) Stock

Skin Elements Ltd (ASX:SKN) insider Filippo (Phil) Giglia bought 1,273,585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$33,113.21 ($23,484.55).

SKN remained flat at $A$0.04 ($0.03) during trading on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44.

Get Skin Elements alerts:

WARNING: This story was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/25/filippo-phil-giglia-acquires-1273585-shares-of-skin-elements-ltd-skn-stock.html.

Skin Elements Company Profile

Skin Elements Limited, a skin care company, engages in developing and commercializing natural and organic skin care products. The company focuses on marketing its Soléo Organics brand of natural and organic sunscreen products. It is also developing products under the Elizabeth Jane Natural Cosmetics name; natural pawpaw based PapyaActivs therapeutics range under the McArthur Skincare name; and SkinEssience natural skincare products.

Featured Article: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Skin Elements Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skin Elements and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.