Financial Survey: Trans Energy (TENG) & Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ)

Trans Energy (OTCMKTS:TENG) and Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Trans Energy alerts:

This table compares Trans Energy and Canadian Natural Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trans Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Canadian Natural Resources $17.19 billion 1.81 $2.00 billion $2.15 12.09

Canadian Natural Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Trans Energy.

Dividends

Canadian Natural Resources pays an annual dividend of $1.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Trans Energy does not pay a dividend. Canadian Natural Resources pays out 53.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Canadian Natural Resources has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Trans Energy and Canadian Natural Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trans Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Canadian Natural Resources 0 3 13 0 2.81

Canadian Natural Resources has a consensus price target of $42.48, indicating a potential upside of 63.38%.

Profitability

This table compares Trans Energy and Canadian Natural Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trans Energy N/A N/A N/A Canadian Natural Resources 13.50% 8.98% 3.99%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.3% of Canadian Natural Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 39.9% of Trans Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of Canadian Natural Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Trans Energy has a beta of -0.13, indicating that its share price is 113% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Canadian Natural Resources has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Canadian Natural Resources beats Trans Energy on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Trans Energy Company Profile

Trans Energy, Inc. is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas, and in the marketing and transportation of natural gas. Its segments include Exploration and Production, Pipeline Transmission and Corporate. As of December 31, 2015, the Company owns working interests in 38 wells that have been completed in the Marcellus Shale formation, including 32 horizontal proved developed producing wells, two horizontal proved developed nonproducing wells, and four vertical proved developed nonproducing wells. Its properties consist of working and royalty interests owned by it in various oil and gas wells and leases located in West Virginia. The Company’s principal operations consist of exploration and production through American Shale Development, Inc. and Prima Oil Company, Inc., and pipeline transmission with Ritchie County Gathering Systems, Inc. and Tyler Construction Company, Inc.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose. As of December 31, 2017, the company's gross proved crude oil, bitumen, SCO, and NGLs reserves totaled 8,784 million barrels; gross proved plus probable crude oil, bitumen, SCO, and NGLs reserves totaled 11,760 million barrels; proved natural gas reserves totaled 6,652 billion cubic feet; and gross proved plus probable natural gas reserves totaled 9,734 billion cubic feet. It operates primarily in Western Canada; the United Kingdom portion of the North Sea; and Offshore Africa. The company was formerly known as AEX Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Canadian Natural Resources Limited in December 1975. Canadian Natural Resources Limited was incorporated in 1973 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Trans Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trans Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.