First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 384 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 12,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,605 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SRPT. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Svb Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $120.84 on Friday. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $90.00 and a 52 week high of $176.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.13 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 12.17 and a quick ratio of 11.15.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.05) by $0.98. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 124.66% and a negative return on equity of 36.26%. The business had revenue of $87.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.92 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc will post -4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 10,000 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,606,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

