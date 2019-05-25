Franklin Financial Network Inc (FSB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Franklin Financial Network Inc (NYSE:FSB) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.50.

FSB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised Franklin Financial Network from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franklin Financial Network from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Financial Network in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. ValuEngine raised Franklin Financial Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised Franklin Financial Network from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 28th.

Shares of Franklin Financial Network stock traded up $0.51 on Friday, reaching $28.05. 38,574 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,759. Franklin Financial Network has a 1-year low of $25.25 and a 1-year high of $41.50. The company has a market cap of $413.15 million, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Franklin Financial Network (NYSE:FSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). Franklin Financial Network had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $30.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Franklin Financial Network will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Franklin Financial Network’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.90%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Franklin Financial Network by 6.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 158,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,202,000 after purchasing an additional 9,129 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Financial Network during the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,000. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Franklin Financial Network by 15.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 750,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,352,000 after purchasing an additional 99,436 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin Financial Network by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,920,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,645,000 after purchasing an additional 53,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Franklin Financial Network by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 6,504 shares during the last quarter. 65.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Financial Network, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Franklin Synergy Bank that provides banking and related financial services to small businesses, corporate entities, local governments, and individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts; and demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and municipal deposits.

