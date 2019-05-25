Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN) Holdings Reduced by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,016 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 1,688 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 5.7% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,893,856 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $57,607,000 after purchasing an additional 102,937 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 17.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 32,666,942 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $993,402,000 after purchasing an additional 4,764,162 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,152 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. 48.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Franklin Resources news, EVP Craig Steven Tyle sold 10,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total value of $349,959.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BEN. TheStreet upgraded Franklin Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup upgraded Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America set a $32.00 price objective on Franklin Resources and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.55.

BEN opened at $33.28 on Friday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.34 and a 1 year high of $35.82. The company has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The closed-end fund reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 26.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

