Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Has $1.28 Million Position in Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1,178.2% in the first quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 79,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,550,000 after buying an additional 73,224 shares during the period. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,022,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 76,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,520,000 after purchasing an additional 7,213 shares in the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 6,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 144,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,602,000 after purchasing an additional 8,321 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $107.67 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $91.62 and a 52 week high of $113.49.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

