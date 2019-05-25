Frontdoor (FTDR) Upgraded at SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. SunTrust Banks currently has $45.00 target price on the stock.

“We hosted at our 6th annual internet and digital media conference for a fireside chat. Large Opportunity. Frontdoor believes it has established itself as the largest company in the home warranty services space, getting to 4x the size of its next closest competitor. Of the 120M home occupied homes in the United States, only 5M are under a home service plan. While the company is looking to grow the number of homes under warranty, it is also looking for its upcoming on- demand product to target the homes that do not have a warranty plan. Upgrading Infrastructure. One of CEO Rex Tibbens’ priorities has been upgrading the existing infrastructure to modernize the company after years of under-investment by its prior owner, ServiceMaster (SERV, NR).”,” the firm’s analyst commented.

Get Frontdoor alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FTDR. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on shares of Frontdoor from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frontdoor from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Frontdoor in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Frontdoor in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Frontdoor in a report on Monday, March 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Frontdoor presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.41.

Shares of FTDR stock opened at $41.36 on Tuesday. Frontdoor has a 52-week low of $20.66 and a 52-week high of $49.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $271.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Frontdoor’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Frontdoor will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter L. Cella bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.47 per share, for a total transaction of $269,290.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Frontdoor during the first quarter worth $27,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Frontdoor during the first quarter worth $28,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Frontdoor during the first quarter worth $30,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Frontdoor during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Frontdoor during the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Frontdoor Company Profile

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of components of up to 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as central heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems.

Featured Article: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.