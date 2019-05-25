FunFair Market Cap Tops $42.04 Million (FUN)

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 25th. One FunFair token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000080 BTC on major exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Ethfinex, ABCC and Livecoin. FunFair has a total market cap of $42.04 million and $1.85 million worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, FunFair has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FunFair alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004824 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.09 or 0.00435938 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012486 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001580 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $94.88 or 0.01178651 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00143447 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004387 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000092 BTC.

About FunFair

FunFair launched on June 15th, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,548,879,189 tokens. The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech. The official website for FunFair is funfair.io. FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech.

Buying and Selling FunFair

FunFair can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), ZB.COM, LATOKEN, Binance, Ethfinex, ABCC, Livecoin, Vebitcoin, Radar Relay, Gate.io, IDEX, OKEx, C2CX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FunFair should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FunFair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FunFair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FunFair and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.