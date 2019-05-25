GasLog (GLOG) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GasLog Ltd. is an owner, operator and manager of liquefied natural gas carriers. The Company operates in two segments: vessel ownership and vessel management. The vessel ownership segment consists of chartering out company-owned LNG carriers and the vessel management segment consists of providing LNG carrier technical management services, LNG carrier construction supervision services and other vessel management services. GasLog Ltd. is based in Monaco. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on GLOG. TheStreet cut GasLog from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley cut GasLog from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $17.00 price target on GasLog and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut GasLog from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. GasLog presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.42.

NYSE:GLOG opened at $14.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.07. GasLog has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $23.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 1.25.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. GasLog had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 2.70%. The business had revenue of $166.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GasLog will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. GasLog’s payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in GasLog during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in GasLog during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC bought a new position in shares of GasLog during the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of GasLog by 498.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,481 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 7,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GasLog during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

GasLog Company Profile

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 5, 2019, its owned fleet consisted of 34 LNG carriers, including 25 ships on the water and 9 on order.

